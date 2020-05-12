Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $6,776,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $60,171,500 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

