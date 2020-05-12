Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Citigroup

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $129.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered Vulcan Materials to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.94.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $41,066,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,688,000 after buying an additional 28,940 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

