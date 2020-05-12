$3.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post $3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $4.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $11.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.27 to $12.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.52 to $18.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.26.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $114.32 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.81.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $61,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,833 shares of company stock worth $685,125. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

