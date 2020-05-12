Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 155,488 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,445 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $38,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,593.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,310 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $71,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,761.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

