Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $38.17 Million Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of PPL worth $38,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in PPL by 513.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. PPL’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.