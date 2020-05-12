Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 102,939 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 664,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $38,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,277,000 after acquiring an additional 432,949 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,968,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after acquiring an additional 549,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,024,000 after acquiring an additional 41,536 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,124,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,082,000 after buying an additional 61,955 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $103.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $63,722.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

