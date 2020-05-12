Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 2,076.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,622,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $39,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.27 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.70.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

