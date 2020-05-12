Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $39.21 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,495 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of TransUnion worth $39,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,595,000 after buying an additional 102,667 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 94,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

TRU stock opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.06. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $393,527.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,825.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $767,801.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,467 shares of company stock worth $8,654,372 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

