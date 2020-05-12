Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 78,200 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 78,200 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.09% of Steven Madden worth $40,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth about $54,403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,601 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 530,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,008,000 after acquiring an additional 398,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 304,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOO. B. Riley decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

