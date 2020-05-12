Cadence Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,430 Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of M. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,259,000 after buying an additional 8,193,401 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $25,799,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $59,637,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $23,147,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE M opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.53. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $23.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.