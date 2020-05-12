Cadence Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,430 Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of M. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,259,000 after buying an additional 8,193,401 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $25,799,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $59,637,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $23,147,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE M opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.53. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $23.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Macy`s (NYSE:M)

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 155,488 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc
Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 155,488 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc
Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $38.17 Million Position in PPL Corp
Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $38.17 Million Position in PPL Corp
Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 102,939 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp
Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 102,939 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp
Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Edgewell Personal Care Co Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Edgewell Personal Care Co Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $39.21 Million Holdings in TransUnion
Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $39.21 Million Holdings in TransUnion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report