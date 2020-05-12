Cadence Capital Management LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COTY. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $43,006,000. JNE Partners LLP bought a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,595,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,173,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 696.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Coty Inc has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

