Cadence Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,261 Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,261 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 6,010,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,816,000 after acquiring an additional 596,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 464,849 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,473,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,926,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,597,000 after buying an additional 191,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BVN opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $235.49 million for the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. Research analysts forecast that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

