Cadence Capital Management LLC Acquires 395 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Assurant by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,282,000 after acquiring an additional 164,654 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 80,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 47,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of AIZ opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $142.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

