Cadence Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $603,332,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 11.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,099,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equitable by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,346 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,989,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,007 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ramon De Oliveira bought 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $198,248.20. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $92,280.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

