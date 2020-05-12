Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $191,000 Stock Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth about $7,349,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

