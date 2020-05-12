Cadence Capital Management LLC Takes $142,000 Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 83.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,091. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CTL. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of CTL opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

