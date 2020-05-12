Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,177,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In related news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average is $74.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

