Cadence Capital Management LLC Invests $94,000 in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GT. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $65,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 2.04.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

