Forsta AP Fonden Makes New $261,000 Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $481,362.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,074.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total value of $1,791,886.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,508 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,127 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $285.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.18.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.