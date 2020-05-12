Forsta AP Fonden Has $283,000 Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 74.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLCO. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

