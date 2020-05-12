Forsta AP Fonden Invests $310,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Loews by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on L. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Loews stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $190,862.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,031.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $341,162.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $255,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,931 shares of company stock worth $968,884 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

