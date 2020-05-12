2,800 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 15,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $1,644,316.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,965.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,830 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,948 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

