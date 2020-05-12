Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 217.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Cfra dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

