Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 141,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 383.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,990 shares of company stock worth $6,487,038 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

