Renren (NYSE:RENN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renren Inc. operates as a social networking internet platform in China offering information and content sharing, music, online games and online shopping and other services including communication. Its platform includes renren.com, our main social networking website, game.renren.com, our online games center, nuomi.com, our social commerce website, and jingwei.com and professional and business social networking service website. Renren Inc. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of RENN stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. Renren has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renren stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Renren worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

