Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Shore Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $118.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.82. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 22.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.