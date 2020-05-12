SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPSC. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $198,198.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 26,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $1,576,145.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,467 shares of company stock worth $5,769,957. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 531,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,259,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,214,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,437,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 113,151 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

