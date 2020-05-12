Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROSE. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosehill Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of ROSE stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.98. Rosehill Resources has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 33.94%. Analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rosehill Resources stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,232 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.21% of Rosehill Resources worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

