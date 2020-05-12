Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBBP. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.55.

NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $3.19 on Friday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $155.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 181.82% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 56,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 80,569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 76,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 42,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.