Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,305 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

NYSE REG opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 64.50%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

