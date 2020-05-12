Forsta AP Fonden Has $343,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 66.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,374,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after purchasing an additional 132,796 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FRT. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $141.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

