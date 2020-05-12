Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,021,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 567,370 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 342,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,375,000 after purchasing an additional 244,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $15,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $87.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average is $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

