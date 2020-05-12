Forsta AP Fonden Sells 63,800 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,305,000 after buying an additional 2,434,965 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,905,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,965,000 after buying an additional 1,284,220 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,776,000 after buying an additional 1,156,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,232,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,449,000 after purchasing an additional 121,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 184,378 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR stock opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.21. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $81,350.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,707.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $5,503,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,418.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,323 shares of company stock valued at $16,038,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.