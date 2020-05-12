Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MGM opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Spierkel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

