Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Shares in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $142,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,684,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,031 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at $938,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

