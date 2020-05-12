Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Roku by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,202 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Roku by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,367,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,952,000 after purchasing an additional 139,135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 117.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,904,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roku by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 138.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,830 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $1,598,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 244,372 shares of company stock valued at $30,283,611 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $132.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.74. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

