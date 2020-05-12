Forsta AP Fonden Acquires New Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $107,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 61.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 565,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,312,000 after buying an additional 215,501 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Gartner by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 305,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,065,000 after buying an additional 190,059 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,715,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,197,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

IT stock opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.48. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

