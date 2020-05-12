98,000 Shares in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Snap by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Snap by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jared Grusd sold 32,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $569,060.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,385,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,854.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $465,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,477,304 shares of company stock valued at $118,519,378.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

