Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $45.00 to $47.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ABN Amro cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.26. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

