Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVLR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.03.

NYSE AVLR opened at $102.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.76. Avalara has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $103.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 763,957 shares in the company, valued at $55,921,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,853.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,894.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,143. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Avalara by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

