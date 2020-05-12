Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PARR. Seaport Global Securities decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.13.

PARR opened at $9.37 on Friday. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.30 million.

In other Par Pacific news, CEO William Pate bought 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $404,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,049.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Monteleone bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 239,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,864.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Par Pacific by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

