Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,615 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,306,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 35,943 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36.

