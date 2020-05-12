PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of PTC worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in PTC by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,506,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 131.31 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,005,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,259 shares in the company, valued at $43,238,805.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,915 shares of company stock worth $1,256,958. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PTC from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.64.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

