BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,095,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,835 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.88% of Churchill Downs worth $524,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.81 per share, for a total transaction of $125,810.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average of $123.50. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

