State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 993,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after buying an additional 285,330 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 80,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

CFG stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,165 shares of company stock worth $562,136. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

