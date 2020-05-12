Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 647,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 514,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $201.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.01. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

In related news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L sold 426,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $1,491,427.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Advisers International sold 4,398,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $15,218,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,241,871 shares of company stock worth $18,048,567. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. Newtyn Management LLC raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 255,914 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 197,279 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 70.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 178,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 74,170 shares during the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UEPS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

