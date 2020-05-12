BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,744,548 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,762,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744,548 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $528,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 129,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.79 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.66.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.