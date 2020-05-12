BlackRock Inc. Has $533.27 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,092,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,179 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.15% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $533,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 512,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 113,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 42,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HR opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

