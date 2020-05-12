BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,939,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,431 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.62% of Iron Mountain worth $522,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.09.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

