IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

IDXX stock opened at $299.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $300.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at $231,850,294.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

